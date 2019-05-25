Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man seen hanging on to SUV roof on GR’s west side

Posted 8:13 PM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, May 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Passersby caught a man on camera clinging to the top of an SUV pulling out of a gas station yesterday afternoon.

Troy Wojcicki and several others started recording the incident when the domestic argument got heated. The woman involved had locked the man in the video out of the vehicle, refusing to let him back in for some time. Before the video starts, witnesses tell FOX 17 the man attempted to break the window of the SUV by kicking it.

When the SUV began to drive away the man pulled himself onto the roof using the luggage rack, riding along as it drove off the gas station's property and into traffic on Leonard Street.

The man climbed off the rear of the vehicle at the intersection of Leonard Street and Turner Avenue, only to stand in front of it in what Wojcicki believed to be an attempt to get the woman inside to let him retrieve items. Others involved in the situation attempted to convince him to let the woman leave, but when the light turned green and she attempted to drive away, the man climbed onto the front of the vehicle.

Wojcicki told us the man rode the SUV's hood for another block before he was seen climbing down and running away from the vehicle.

