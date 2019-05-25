Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Power outages leaving thousands in the dark in Kent Co.

Posted 4:28 AM, May 25, 2019, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands of people are waking up in the dark in nearly half-a-dozen cities.

Despite wind, rain, and morning thunderstorms shaking the area Saturday morning, Consumers Energy is working to identify the root of the problem.

Heavily impacted areas include Cedar Springs, Sand Lake, Belding, and Algoma Township. Other outages have been reported throughout Greater Grand Rapids and have crews assigned to those problems as well.

If you have an outage to report, head to the Consumers Energy Outage Center.

 

 

