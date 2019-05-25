Warm & humid Saturday, Rain again by Memorial Day

West Michigan– Mostly cloudy to, occasionally, partly sunny skies are on tap for early afternoon Saturday, with just a slight risk for a shower or thundershower. Coverage will be light across the area and if you do get wet it will not last a real long time. The forecast trends sunnier beyond about 2 o’clock this afternoon as a dry wedge of air pushes from northwest to southeast across the viewing area. Expect breezy southwest winds to go from 15-25 mph at times today. Look for warm and humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s and dew points in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild near 60 degrees. A cold front will reside just south of the Michigan / Indiana border on Sunday keeping scattered showers hovering right around the border and for areas southward. Most of us should turn out rain-free on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny on average and highs head for the mid 70s.

Memorial Day brings increasing morning clouds and a good chance for rain and thunder again late morning into the afternoon and evening. The prospect for heavy rainfall will be on the table once again. An inch + of water will be possible with this Monday system. Stay tuned to future forecasts from FOX 17.