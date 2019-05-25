Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman dead following tractor trailer accident in Calhoun Co.

Posted 7:10 AM, May 25, 2019, by

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old woman is dead following an accident involving a tractor trailer.

The incident happened on Westbound I-94 near the Marshall Rest Area.

The woman from Jackson County was taken to a nearby hospital but deputies say she had passed away.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 24-year-old from Manchester was not hurt.

Deputies do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the incident, though the case is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.