Woman dead following tractor trailer accident in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old woman is dead following an accident involving a tractor trailer.

The incident happened on Westbound I-94 near the Marshall Rest Area.

The woman from Jackson County was taken to a nearby hospital but deputies say she had passed away.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 24-year-old from Manchester was not hurt.

Deputies do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the incident, though the case is still under investigation.