1 injured in hit & run rollover

PORTER TWP, Mich — An Indiana man was hospitalized after being driven off the road just after 8:30 a.m., Sunday.

Cass County’s Sheriff Richard Benke tells FOX 17 that 30 year-old Erick Prouty of Bristol, IN, was driving westbound on US 12 when he was driven off the road by an eastbound vehicle attempting to illegally pass a third car around a curve. Prouty lost control of his truck, rolling it as it left the roadway. Thankfully, Prouty was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle attempting the illegal maneuver did not stop and is being sought by police.

If anyone has any information on this crash, they are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269-445-2481.