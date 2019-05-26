Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Car crash sends tire through restaurant’s window

Posted 4:47 PM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, May 26, 2019

WYOMING Mich. — Police are currently on scene of a serious accident, shutting down Chicago Drive between Federal and Burlingame Avenue. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The details of the crash remain under investigation.

The collision happened in front of the New Beginnings Restaurant. Staff members tell FOX 17 a tire from one of the vehicles in the crash ended up going through one of their windows.

No injuries were reported inside the facility.

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.