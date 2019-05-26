× Car crash sends tire through restaurant’s window

WYOMING Mich. — Police are currently on scene of a serious accident, shutting down Chicago Drive between Federal and Burlingame Avenue. People are being asked to avoid the area.

The details of the crash remain under investigation.

The collision happened in front of the New Beginnings Restaurant. Staff members tell FOX 17 a tire from one of the vehicles in the crash ended up going through one of their windows.

No injuries were reported inside the facility.

This is a developing story.