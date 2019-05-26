× Deputies say drugs were factor in fatal crash in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead following a police chase in Otsego township.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on 102nd Ave near 16th St just before midnight Saturday.

The suspect drove off but crashed into an unoccupied park car east of 12th St some time after.

The 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Deputies say drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash though the case remains under investigation.

The identity of the man is being held until his family is notified.