Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Eight people shot at a holiday gathering in Virginia

Posted 5:39 AM, May 26, 2019, by
By Faith Karimi, CNN
(CNN) — Gunfire broke out at a neighborhood gathering in Virginia, leaving at least eight people hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.The shooting happened in the Holly Cove area of Chesapeake on Saturday night, police spokesman Leo Kosinski said.

All victims have been taken to area hospitals and police are conducting interviews with those who attended the event to get more details.

The shooting started shortly after 9 p.m. ET while police were on the scene investigating a traffic disturbance, Kosinski said.

At least eight gunshot victims are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to hospital spokesman Dale Gauding. Information on the victims’ conditions was not immediately known.

Developing story – more to come

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.