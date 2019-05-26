Indiana man thrown from motorcycle while attempting to exit highway

BERRIEN CO, Mich — An Indiana man was hospitalized after being thrown from his motorcycle Saturday night. Police identified the man as Daniel Francis of Shelby, IN.

The accident happened on I-94 in New Buffalo Township. Witnesses told the Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputies that Francis seemed to be unable to make the sharp turn at the US 12 exit ramp. Francis drove into the ditch and was ejected from the bike.

Shelby was not wearing a helmet and was found unconscious at the scene. Emergency response units took him to Spectrum Lakeland of St. Joseph with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries wee reported, Shelby was the only person on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.