Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

Posted 9:42 AM, May 26, 2019, by

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the Amazon jungle in north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported, collapsing buildings and knocking out power to some areas.

The quake struck at 2:41 a.m. and was centered 47 miles (75 kilometers) south-southeast of the village of Lagunas and 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of the larger town of Yurimaguas. The epicenter was 68 miles (110 kilometers) below the surface.

In a tweet, President Martín Vizcarra called for calm and said that authorities were checking the affected areas.

The mayor of Lagunas, Arri Pezo, told local radio station RPP that the quake was felt very strongly there, but it was not possible to move around the town because of the darkness.

In Yurimaguas, a number of old houses collapsed, and the electricity was cut, according to the National Emergency Operations Center.

In the capital, Lima, people ran out of their homes in fear.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.