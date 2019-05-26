× Multiple people injured after a possible tornado touched down in Oklahoma

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

( CNN ) — Officials are going door to door to assess damage after a possible tornado ripped through Oklahoma late Saturday night.

Multiple people have been injured after the possible tornado touched down in El Reno and tore through a mobile home park, Fire Chief Kent Lagaly told CNN.

No fatalities have been reported, and the number of injured is still unknown.

Lagaly said that authorities are going door to door to find any victims.

A hotel next to the mobile home park also suffered serious damage, Lagaly said.

Thirty-four people were in the American Budget Value Inn, according to CNN affiliate KFOR. First responders are working to get people out.

There are confirmed injuries in the hotel, the station said, but it is not yet clear how many.

Severe weather is not expected through the rest of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma said on Twitter.