One man dead: Fatal rollover crash

RONALD TWP, Mich — A man is dead, one woman is injured, and another man is in jail after their vehicle rolls over.

MSP says it happen around 9:45 p.m. last night at Hayes Rd and Charles Rd. They say the 45-year-old driver lost control and rolled over in a field, causing his front passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

The ejected passenger was air-lifted to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead. The woman passenger was picked-up at the scene by family and taken to the hospital, no word on her injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is being held for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.