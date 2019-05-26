× One woman dead: Fire in Benton Charter TWP

BENTON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — A woman is dead and two others are hurt after a fire engulfs a home.

Benton Charter police say emergency services were call at 3:18 a.m. this morning to Wood st at a home that was enwrapped in flames.

When they arrived they were told a woman was trapped inside. After several attempts to enter, firefighters had to withdraw unsuccessfully, due to the intense flames and heavy smoke.

The fire was put out and crews were able to find the woman…who died while inside. Two other residents were able to escape and were treated for smoke inhalation.

It’s unknown what cause the fire, but it’s still under investigation.