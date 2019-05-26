Rain and storms around for your Memorial Day holiday  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few chances of sunshine as you travel along or north of I-96. Along and south of I-94 will have the best chance to see some afternoon showers and storms plus anyone living in between I-96 and I-94 can’t be completely ruled out of seeing any shower or storm activity either. Temperatures will work to the lower 70s with more comfortable air.

Monday for Memorial Day we expect mainly dry conditions for the first half of the day. The morning should stay dry but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Anytime between 4-6 o’clock we will start to see our main line of showers and storms work east across West Michigan giving heavy downpours at times and maybe even a bit of a stronger thunderstorms or two far SW. Make sure your evening cookout plans of an indoor option and keep your umbrella nearby for your early morning parades.

We continue in this unsettled rainy and stormy pattern for much of the upcoming 7 days. Temperatures stay near average in the 70s and upper 60s. Our next dry day is the second half of Thursday leading into all day on Friday.