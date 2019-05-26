Scammer pretending to be Norton Shores Police calls residents, alleges warrant out for their arrest

NORTON SHORES, Mich — People are reportedly receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Norton Shores Police Officer calling about a warrant for their arrest.

The caller is said to have an Indian accent and is using software to make the caller ID show up as Norton Shores Police.

Police took to Facebook to assure residents they are not making these calls.

“Please be aware of this scam as we do not inform anyone by phone of a warrant for their arrest.” their post reads. They encouraged anyone receiving these calls to hang up and call the police department to confirm the identity of anyone calling claiming to be an officer.