Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspects arrested after attempted robbery at jewelry store

Posted 10:52 PM, May 26, 2019, by

Grandville Police

GRANDVILLE, Mich– Two men from Detroit were arrested Sunday, following an attempted robbery at the Jared near Rivertown Crossings Mall.

Police say they received the report of the robbery at 4:37 p.m. Investigators say one suspect entered the store and smashed a jewelry case with a hammer, and that a second suspect remained in a vehicle as a getaway driver.

The two suspects, ages 27 and 42, were arrested a short distance from the scene and have been lodged at the Kent County Jail.

No property was stolen from the store and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.