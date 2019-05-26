× Suspects arrested after attempted robbery at jewelry store

GRANDVILLE, Mich– Two men from Detroit were arrested Sunday, following an attempted robbery at the Jared near Rivertown Crossings Mall.

Police say they received the report of the robbery at 4:37 p.m. Investigators say one suspect entered the store and smashed a jewelry case with a hammer, and that a second suspect remained in a vehicle as a getaway driver.

The two suspects, ages 27 and 42, were arrested a short distance from the scene and have been lodged at the Kent County Jail.

No property was stolen from the store and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.