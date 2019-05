WAYNE TWP. Mich. — Cass County officials responded to a motorcycle crash near Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road, early Memorial Day afternoon.

Ryan Pesce, a 49 year-old from Berrien Springs, was driving westbound around a curve on Marcellus Highway when his motorcycle left the road.

Officials tell FOX 17 speed and alcohol appear to be a factor. Pesce was transported to Borgess Lee Dowagiac Hospital for evaluation; he was not wearing a helmet.