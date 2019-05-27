Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Detroit Lions Summer Football Camp

Over the past 15 summers, the Detroit Lions Football Education Division has conducted summer camps in over 60 Michigan cities and has impacted over 14,500 participants.

Boys and girls ages 6 – 14 are eligible to participate in the West Michigan camps and will be grouped based on age and skill level. Camps are non-contact and designed to improve beginning, intermediate, or advance skill levels.

Summer camp benefits:
• High energy, non-contact, fundamental football instruction
• Interactive drills and skills competitions
• Emphasis on USA Football’s Heads Up Tackling and Blocking – for a better and safer game
• Individual character development with an emphasis on the Detroit Lions 5 Points of Pride
• Appearances by current or former Detroit Lions players (select camps only)
• 10:1 athlete to coach ratio
• All Lions Summer Camp Participants will receive two tickets to a 2019 Detroit Lions home pre-season game! (Exact game TBD)

Here are the camp dates scheduled in West Michigan:

Montague – Montague High School – June 10 – 13
Hudsonville Eagle Stadium –  June 24 – 27
Middleville – Thornapple Kellogg H.S. – July 20 – 21
Greenville – Greenville High School – August 3 – 4
Grand Rapids MSA Fieldhouse – August 5 – 8

For more information, please visit: https://www.detroitlions.com/football-education/summer-camps

