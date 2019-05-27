× Drugs & guns seized during Kalamazoo sting; several arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was a busy weekend for police in Kalamazoo dealing with two separate cases that ended with the seizure of several guns and illegal drugs.

It started Saturday night when police were called for suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Fox Ridge Drive and found several items. A stolen and loaded handgun along with crack cocaine and Ecstasy were seized during the incident.

A total of three men, all from Kalamazoo, were all arrested on felony charges.

Just a few hours later, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Riverview Drive. The car described as being involved was found and pulled over where police found three loaded handguns.

Another suspect at a nearby home was also arrested with a stolen and loaded gun.

No citizens, officers or suspects were injured during either of these incidents.

Anyone who may have information regarding these investigations is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.