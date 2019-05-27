Five taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators say a driver disregarded a red light Monday morning in Georgetown Township, leading to a four-vehicle crash.

The time was around 10:37 a.m. and the location was 48th Avenue at Port Sheldon Street.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle that went through the red light was heading north when it collided with a westbound vehicle that had a green light. Police say those two vehicles then plowed into two other vehicles that were stopped at the red light for southbound 48th Avenue.

The vehicle that allegedly went through the red light was pulling a trailer with a Sea Doo watercraft on it. Police say the Sea Doo came off the trailer, went airborne and landed on the road. Three of the five people in the vehicle pulling the trailer were taken by ambulance to Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Police say they were listed in stable condition.

A Sheriff’s Office news release indicates the driver is 18 years old and from Hudsonville.

The westbound vehicle that had the green light and was struck had two people pinned inside, and the Sheriff’s Office says they were removed from the vehicle by Georgetown Fire Department. They were taken to Metro Health Hospital, and were listed in stable condition.

No one in the two vehicles that were struck while waiting at the light required hospital treatment, according to police.

Responding agencies included the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol and Georgetown Township E-Unit, as well as Life EMS Ambulance and Georgetown Township Fire/Rescue.