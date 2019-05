LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE – The sun is bright and the temperatures are warming up and while Lake Michigan may look inviting, you want to to hold off just jumping right in.

Temperatures outside are warming up with the start of summer, but remember, it takes much longer for water to warm up. The current water temperature near Muskegon is 54 degrees… Be careful while out at the beach or boating! Cold water can kill! #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/Lapts2HdlU — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 27, 2019

People can be seen at Lake Michigan beaches dipping their toes in the water, but that’s as far as you may want to go. Also, if boating, you may want to resist the urge to just take a leap overboard.