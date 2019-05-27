Michigan veteran plans military memorial for space

Tornado Watch Issued for Berrien and St. Joseph counties
THREE RIVERS, Mich. – An Army veteran is creating the first military memorial to be sent into space.

Eddie Bryant of Three Rivers served in the army seven years, including tours in Iraq. His squad leader, Darrel Kasson, was killed in action and when Bryant returned home, he started this project in his memory.

First, Bryant plans to send two satellites with the names of fallen soldiers on the next NASA mission. He plans on having students design and build the satellites.

He’s also working on creating an interactive online database of every fallen service member killed since 9/11.

Bryant kicked off his project today, Memorial Day 2019. He will be collecting names until the 4th of July and will announce the missions when the satellites will be flying on Veterans Day in November.

To donate to his efforts and find out more, visit his Facebook page and his GoFundMe page.

