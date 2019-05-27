Midwest tornado outbreak misses Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- On Monday the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma had more than 40 reports of tornadoes across five Midwest states. At least a half dozen were confirmed; one south of Chicago, and at least three or four on the ground across central/north central Indiana.

We were live on Facebook tracking many of these Monday evening.

The photo attached to this story was taken from Twitter and was snapped in Akron, Indiana about 8 P.M.. Many of the wind speeds on clocked on Doppler Radar velocity were in the neighborhood of 100 to 110 mph. Some of these tornadoes are likely to be classified at least an EF-1, with EF-2 quite likely.

Here are a couple of photos from Twitter, compliments of our sister station FOX 59 in Indianapolis. One of these were snapped in Wabash County, Indiana Monday evening.

Many of these supercell thunderstorms (storms with a rotating updraft) exhibited very well-defined rotation on radar with what Meteorologists refer to as velocity couplets. A couple even had textbook "hook echoes."

More unsettled weather is likely this week with showers and thunderstorms. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.