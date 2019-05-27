× Neighbors: shots fired over dispute involving parking spot

KALAMAZOO, Mich– A man was arrested Monday afternoon, after police in Kalamazoo say shots were fired during an argument.

Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Banbury Road around 12:40 p.m. While en-route, officers received additional reports about gunshots being fired. Dispatchers said they heard what was likely gunfire while speaking to people who called 911.

Officers arrived on the scene in moments and secured the area. During their investigation, they identified a 25-year-old as the suspect who was located in a nearby apartment. After being in contact with officers via the phone, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

After obtaining a warrant, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety searched the suspect’s apartment and seized a number of firearms and ammunition.

Investigators have not said what caused that argument that led to the shots fired call. However, neighbors tell FOX 17 it was a dispute involving a parking spot.

No serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.