Tornado Watch Issued for Berrien and St. Joseph counties
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ohio father pleads guilty after infant daughter dies from eating drugs

Posted 1:38 PM, May 27, 2019, by

CINCINNATI, Ohio  — A 40-year-old father has admitted to charges that his 1-year-old daughter died from eating his drugs in their Colerain Township home.

Prosecutors said Reagan Worthington died from swallowing fentanyl in January while adding police also recovered heroin and meth that her father, Anthony Worthington, sold out of their home.

Worthington pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated trafficking, child endangering and evidence tampering.

After first responders found the girl unresponsive and not breathing Jan. 4, Worthington asked his 15-year-old niece to flush a bag of meth down the toilet, but an officer recovered it, according to prosecutors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.