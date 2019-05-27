× One dead, gunman at large after Memorial Day shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating two incidents of shots fired on Memorial Day one of which resulted in a man’s death.

The first incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Poplar and Capital NE in Battle Creek. Officers responded after a truck was hit by gunfire. The driver of the truck then struck the possible suspect and another person with the truck, leaving him with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and the firearm used has not been located.

Moments after, a woman was walking her dog and got into an argument with a man in the 300 block of Capital NE. During the argument, it appears a suspect shot the man arguing with the woman multiple times, leading up to his death.

The victim, a 42-year-old Battle Creek resident, died from his injuries.

The suspect, described as a stocky, black male wearing a grey-colored sweatshirt.

If you know anything, call Silent Observer or police.