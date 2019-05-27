Tornado Watch Issued for Berrien and St. Joseph counties
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

One person dead after two shootings overnight in Battle Creek

Posted 3:31 PM, May 27, 2019, by

Battle Creek, Capital Avenue

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One person is dead after two shootings in Battle Creek early Monday morning.

Three people were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

The shooting started at about 3:15 a.m. Monday on Capital Avenue. Police say one person allegedly shot at a truck, which then turned and hit the shooter and another person he was walking with.  A few minutes later, a block away, more shots were fired after a man and a woman got into an argument and a third person approached them and allegedly fired his gun.

The man in the argument was shot and killed by that third person.  He is described as being a stocky, black man, about 230-250 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police say that the man who shot at the truck in the first shooting is still being treated at the hospital. He’ll likely be charged with attempted murder when he recovers.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.