One person dead after two shootings overnight in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One person is dead after two shootings in Battle Creek early Monday morning.

Three people were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

The shooting started at about 3:15 a.m. Monday on Capital Avenue. Police say one person allegedly shot at a truck, which then turned and hit the shooter and another person he was walking with. A few minutes later, a block away, more shots were fired after a man and a woman got into an argument and a third person approached them and allegedly fired his gun.

The man in the argument was shot and killed by that third person. He is described as being a stocky, black man, about 230-250 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police say that the man who shot at the truck in the first shooting is still being treated at the hospital. He’ll likely be charged with attempted murder when he recovers.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.