Tornado Watch Issued for Berrien and St. Joseph counties
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Orioles get HRs from Núñez, Villar in 5-3 win over Tigers

Posted 4:51 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, May 27, 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 27: Brandon Dixon #12 of the Detroit Tigers scores a run as catcher Pedro Severino #28 of the Baltimore Orioles applies the tag in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez and Jonathan Villar homered, and the Baltimore Orioles benefited from several miscues by the skidding Detroit Tigers in a 5-3 victory Monday.

In a matchup between two struggling teams, the Orioles prevailed because of the long ball and a throwing error by shortstop Ronny Rodriguez that produced two unearned runs.

Núñez hit a two-run homer off Daniel Norris (2-3) and Villar added a solo shot against Victor Alcántara in the seventh, sending Baltimore to its third win in 14 games.

Despite the victory, the Orioles still own the worst record in the AL at 17-37 and the poorest home mark in the majors at 7-19.

Detroit has dropped 12 of 13. In addition to making two errors, the Tigers allowed Hanser Alberto to scoot to second on a grounder up the middle because no one was covering the base.

Detroit also committed a baserunning gaffe: Nicholas Castellanos was doubled off second base in the fifth inning on a fly ball to right field.

The Orioles went up 4-1 in the third when Trey Mancini singled and Rodriguez threw wildly trying to start a double play on a grounder by Núñez. The ball bounced into right field, allowing Mancini to score and Núñez to take third. Pedro Severino followed with a sacrifice fly.

After Gabriel Ynoa pitched four innings for Baltimore, Dan Straily (2-4) allowed one run in four innings and Shawn Armstrong got three outs for his first save.

Detroit got runners to second and third with two outs in the ninth before Christin Stewart popped out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.