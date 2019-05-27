Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Severe storms possible for Memorial Day   

Posted 7:41 AM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, May 27, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mainly dry conditions for the first half of Memorial Day with some sunshine. Anytime between 5-6 o’clock we will start to see our showers and storms work east across West Michigan giving heavy downpours at times and even stronger thunderstorms for anyone along and south of I-96. Make sure your evening cookout plans have an indoor option and you stay weather aware through the day.

The severe weather threat will be with us this evening giving anyone along or south of I-96 the threat for stronger storms with the highest concern in our far southwest communities. Storms should start arriving from west to east any time after 5-6 o’clock and continue into the overnight hours. We expect high straight-line winds upwards possibly of 60mph, small hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Download the Fox 17 mobile weather app now to stay connected with us and stay safe.

We continue in this unsettled rainy and stormy pattern for much of the upcoming 7 days. Temperatures stay near average in the 70s and upper 60s. Our next dry day doesn’t arrive until Friday.

