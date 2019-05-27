Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tornado reported near Illinois, Indiana border

Posted 10:40 PM, May 27, 2019, by

Screen-capture from WGN-TV. 5-27-2019

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Chicago says a tornado  touched down near the border between northern Illinois and northwest Indiana late Monday afternoon.

The weather service said trained spotters reported the touch down around 4:30 p.m. Monday east of Sauk Village, Illinois and near Dyer, Indiana. The communities are located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south and southeast of Chicago. It was not immediately known whether anyone had been injured.

Severe storms brought winds gusting up to 70 mph and large hail to parts of Illinois and Indiana Monday afternoon. The weather service reported up to 2-inch hail in areas including Aurora, Joliet and Oswego, Illinois. Many areas also were experiencing flash flooding.

A tornado warning remained in effect for much of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Monday night.

