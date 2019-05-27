Tornado Watch Issued for Berrien and St. Joseph counties
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tornado Watch issued for Berrien and St. Joseph Counties

Posted 2:54 PM, May 27, 2019, by

SW MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the southwestern corner of Michigan.

The watch is in effect for Berrien and St. Joseph Counties until 10:00 p.m.  The entire watch area extends south into Indiana and west into Illinois and the Chicago area.

Strong to severe storms are expected to move into Michigan this evening. Areas around Grand Rapids are in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon, with the risk rising further south.

Stay with FOX 17 throughout the evening for more details and download the FOX 17 Weather App for up to date alerts and interactive radar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.