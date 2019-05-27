Tornado Watch issued for Berrien and St. Joseph Counties

SW MICHIGAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the southwestern corner of Michigan.

The watch is in effect for Berrien and St. Joseph Counties until 10:00 p.m. The entire watch area extends south into Indiana and west into Illinois and the Chicago area.

Strong to severe storms are expected to move into Michigan this evening. Areas around Grand Rapids are in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon, with the risk rising further south.

