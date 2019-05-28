Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

3 arrested after man found with gunshot wound in Kzoo Co.

Posted 11:29 PM, May 28, 2019, by

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were arrested Tuesday after authorities found a man with a gunshot wound in Kalamazoo County.

A deputy found a man limping northbound on 29th Street near the intersection of E O Avenue with a wound to his head and a gunshot wound to his leg.

Three people were immediately arrested for their alleged involvement in the assault.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

 

