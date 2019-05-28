× Nonprofits work together to give veteran custom bike

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Army veteran and stroke survivor will now be able to be more active thanks to a donation from two West Michigan nonprofits.

Howard Resiter served as a military policeman for over a decade during the Vietnam War. After his service, he suffered a stroke that kept him from exercising and riding his bike.

That was a big adjustment for Reister, who was active and enjoyed playing sports during his time in the Army.

On Tuesday, Walker AMBUCS and the Rusty Warriors Foundation gave Reister a new AmTryke bike that gives him a chance to be active again.

“I’m just glad I’ve got it, that I can finally get some exercise,” Reister said.

He says the custom-built bike is gamechanger.

“(This) was huge for me because I couldn’t I afford this otherwise … so it was very big for me, and I’m very grateful that I can do it,” he said.

Walker AMBUCS is an organization that strives to help people dealing with difficult circumstances, primarily by donating AmTryke bicycles with purchased with money raised through community fundraising events.

Rusty Warriors Foundation President Sean Bain said Tuesday’s surprise was a special event for him, because the nonprofit doesn’t always get to directly see where the money they raise goes.

“We just know that the organization does well with their money, and that’s why we give it to them,” Bain said. “But to see the smile on Howard’s face today as they gave the bike to him was absolutely amazing.”