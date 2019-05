Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Today, you have a chance to get out and help a local 4H club cleaning the shores of Lake Michigan.

The Van Buren County Voyger's 4H club is hosting the cleanup at 4 p.m., at the Casco Township Nature Preserve in South Haven.

This is an effort to remove the approximately 22 million pounds of plastic pollution that ends up in the Great Lakes every year.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to today's clean-up and can register here.