EPA accepts grant proposals for runoff prevention projects

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) logo is displayed on a door at its headquarters on March 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking grant applications for projects intended to reduce runoff of polluted water into the Great Lakes.

About $14 million will be divided among roughly 30 projects targeting excess nutrients and storm water, which feed harmful algae blooms and otherwise degrade water quality.

One category of recipients will include projects that use market-based approaches, which EPA says will lower costs.

Others will focus on riparian restoration in the Maumee River area, green infrastructure, manure management and farmer-led education and outreach programs.

The grants are being offered under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which funds projects dealing with longstanding challenges such as toxic pollution and invasive species, runoff and habitat loss.

The application deadline is July 12. Government agencies, tribes, universities and nonprofits are among those eligible.

