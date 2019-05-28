Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD surrounds home after man allegedly threatened person with box cutter

Posted 10:55 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21PM, May 28, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police in Grand Rapids have surrounded a home on the city’s southwest side.

The department tweeted out GRPD resources are arriving on the scene in the 100 block of Stewart Street SW as negotiators try to convince a man to come out of a home.

Police say it’s possible the man is armed and that he reportedly threatened a person with a box cutter.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear how many people may be in the home.

This is a developing story. 

