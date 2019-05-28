GRPD surrounds home after man allegedly threatened person with box cutter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police in Grand Rapids have surrounded a home on the city’s southwest side.
The department tweeted out GRPD resources are arriving on the scene in the 100 block of Stewart Street SW as negotiators try to convince a man to come out of a home.
Police say it’s possible the man is armed and that he reportedly threatened a person with a box cutter.
At this time no injuries have been reported.
It’s unclear how many people may be in the home.
This is a developing story.