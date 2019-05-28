Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gull Lake girls soccer advances to another district final

Posted 11:18 PM, May 28, 2019, by

PLAINWELL, Mich -- Just over twenty minutes into the game, Gull Lake held a 2-0 lead over Harper Creek in the district semifinal. The Blue Devils were held by the Wisser sisters, Rosie and Reagan who each scored just over a minute apart in the opening half. Just a minute into the second half, Reagan added her second of the game to extend the lead to 3-0, which was the eventual final. Gull Lake advances to Thursday's district final against Plainwell at 6:00 PM.

