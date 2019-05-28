Help pack nutritious meals for families in need at “Food From the Heart”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids is known as a hot spot for foodies with its great restaurant scene and breweries, but it's also an area where many people aren't getting enough to eat. In Kent County, 37 percent of families struggle to meet their basic needs; who work hard but are living paycheck to paycheck.

United Way and Kellogg's want to change that and is asking the community to help make meals for those in need at their Food From The Heart event on June 19.

On Wednesday, June 19, which is also United Way’s Day of Action, volunteers will assemble protein-enriched, ready-to-make meals for local families. In two short hours, with 700 volunteers predicted to help, will package 150,000 servings of food.

On the floor of Van Andel Arena, food is packed in an assembly line with volunteers measuring dry ingredients, adding protein mix, and sealing the bags.

These meal packets will be distributed to local food pantries through Feeding America West Michigan. These meals are protein-enriched and nutritionally valued. They can either be eaten alone or used to supplement a meal. They can be made easily, so if mom or dad works second shift and the older children are tending to younger siblings, they can make dinner for the evening.

Sign up to volunteer by going to hwmuw.org/meals.