JENISON, Mich -- The Jenison softball team had no problem scoring runs in Tuesday's district game against Byron Center. The Wildcats would use a big fifth inning to extend the early lead and go on to the 10-1 victory. Jenison improves to 33-3 overall and advances to face Grandville on Saturday morning in the district semifinal.
Jenison softball advances with 10-1 win over Byron Center
