Joey Hauser transferring from Marquette to MSU

Posted 7:39 PM, May 28, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 03: Joey Hauser #22 of the Marquette Golden Eagles shoots over Christian Bishop #13 of the Creighton Bluejays during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 03, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Marquette forward Joey Hauser is transferring to Michigan State.

The Spartans announced the addition of Hauser on Tuesday. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds a game as a freshman in 2018-19.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says the Spartans recruited Hauser out of high school and are familiar with him. Hauser said in a statement that he can’t wait to take this next step in his career.

Hauser missed most of his senior season in high school following ankle surgery. He graduated early and enrolled at Marquette for the spring semester of 2018, when he redshirted.

The 6-foot-9 Hauser started 31 games for Marquette last season and averaged 29.2 minutes. He scored in double figures 17 times.

