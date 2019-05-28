Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kayak believed to belong to missing man, Hope graduate, found along lake

Posted 11:17 AM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, May 28, 2019

PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities searching along northern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline for a man who vanished during a kayaking trip say what’s believed to be the man’s kayak has been recovered.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacob Sandy of South Bend was last seen May 18. Police in Porter, Indiana, determined that a car with a Michigan license plate found May 21 at a parking lot near Porter Beach belonged to Sandy.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced late Monday that someone found the kayak May 21 near the southwestern Michigan community of New Buffalo, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) from where Sandy was last seen. The person later contacted law enforcement after they saw an image of Sandy’s kayak.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports Sandy is originally from the Detroit suburb of Birmingham, Michigan, and moved to South Bend after graduating from Hope College in Holland, Michigan.

