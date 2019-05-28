Lids for Kids giving away free bike helmets on June 1

Kids, superheroes, and even the mayor are all gathering together for another Lids For Kids event, providing free bike helmets for kids all across West Michigan.
On June 1 at Garfield Park, Michigan kids will be properly fitted for a bike helmet by trained professionals and volunteers. In addition to being fixed with a free helmet, kids and their families can also meet local law officials and firefighters, tour a fire engine, and fun activities and games.
Children who attend and wear their new helmet can also fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win tons of prizes, with the top prize being a free bike.
Helmets will be given out, while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, visit lidsforkidsmi.org.