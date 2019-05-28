Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lids for Kids giving away free bike helmets on June 1

Posted 11:45 AM, May 28, 2019, by

Kids, superheroes, and even the mayor are all gathering together for another Lids For Kids event, providing free bike helmets for kids all across West Michigan.

On June 1 at Garfield Park, Michigan kids will be properly fitted for a bike helmet by trained professionals and volunteers. In addition to being fixed with a free helmet, kids and their families can also meet local law officials and firefighters, tour a fire engine, and fun activities and games.

Children who attend and wear their new helmet can also fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win tons of prizes, with the top prize being a free bike.

Helmets will be given out, while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit lidsforkidsmi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.