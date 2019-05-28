Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man airlifted to hospital after Oceana County crash

Posted 4:01 PM, May 28, 2019, by

The scene of a crash on May 26, 2019 in Ferry Township, Mich.

FERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hesperia man was airlifted to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Oceana County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on 132nd Avenue near Shelby Road in Ferry Township, west of Hesperia.

Authorities said he was going north on 132nd Avenue when his vehicle crossed the centerline, went off the road and hit a tree. He told deputies he didn’t remember the crash and that he had been drinking, authorities say.

The man was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids to be treated for serious injuries after the crash.

