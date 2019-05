LANSING, Mich. – Someone may start their summer off by being a new millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing will be for at least $418 million. The cash option is $263 million. The drawing takes place at 11:00 p.m. and tickets are available until 10:45 p.m.

The $418 million is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2019.