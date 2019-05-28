Michigan State chooses Stoney Brook president as next leader

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has named a new president in the wake of the most extensive sexual abuse scandal in sports history.

Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr., a medical researcher who has led Stony Brook University in New York for nearly a decade, was chosen by the board of trustees Tuesday.

He will take charge of a 50,000-student university that has been led by a string of acting or interim presidents since the January 2018 resignation of Lou Anna Simon. She quit amid fallout over ex-campus sports doctor Larry Nassar’s molestation of hundreds of female gymnasts and other athletes under the guise of treatment.

MSU board president Dianne Byrum says Stanley “is an empowering, compassionate and thoughtful leader.”

Stanley is president of Stony Brook, a part of the State University of New York.