Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 28

1. Get out and help a local 4H Club clean up the shores of Lake Michigan in South Haven.

The Van Buren County Voyager's 4H Club is hosting the cleanup at 4 p.m. at the Casco Township Nature Preserve. This is an effort to remove the approximately 22 million pounds of pollution that ended up in the Great Lakes every year.

In addition to making the beach clean for visitors, it also allows the Coast Guard to start taking statistics of how much garbage is left or washes up in the area.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to the clean-up and can register at greatlakes.org.

2. The movie theater is actually an affordable option for families this summer. AMC Theaters is offering a summer deal for kids and young at heart.

Participants will be able to see a movie and buy popcorn, a drink, and a snack, all for $4.

The kicker is the deal is only for Wednesday mornings and for PG-rated movies.

The promotion runs from June 5 to August 14.

3. The National Spelling Bee is only a few days away, with 11 million students set to take part. Think it's easy? Here are some of the hardest winning words in spelling bee history:

Cerise- a moderate red color

Albumen- the white part of an egg

Foulard- a lightweight woven or twilled silk with a small pattern printed on it.

Semaphore- a system of visual signaling, which the sender holds a flag in each hand and moves his arms to communicate.

4. Why do people sing in the shower? It actually may have something to do with the subconscious.

According to a recent study, many Americans tend to sing in the shower because the bathroom greatly enhances their voices.

During the study, researchers found that the effects of the bathroom boost the voice, adds more bass, and makes it sound powerful.

Researchers say when we hear these effects, it boosts our confidence, making us more inclined to sing.

5. Today is National Burger Day, and one restaurant is celebrating with a special deal.

Old Burdick's Bar and Grill in Kalamazoo, both the downtown and Wings West locations, will be offering a buy one, get one burger special.

Burdick's features handcrafted gourmet burgers and the BOGO deal applies to all on the menu.

To redeem, guests must visit either Old Burdick's Facebook pages and show the offer posted to their server.