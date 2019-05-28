Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Next major freeway closure begins June 10

Posted 9:01 AM, May 28, 2019, by

Map: Eastbound I-96 closed at Leonard St from June 10 through October

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The interchange realignment project at the junction of I-96, I-196, and the East Beltline will lead to the closure of eastbound I-96 beginning June 10.

All traffic will exit at Leonard Street, with the ramp from Leonard Street to eastbound I-96 closing as well.

The recommended detour runs where I-96 meets US-131, south on US-131 to I-196, then east to continue past the East Beltline.

Most drivers will notice that part of the detour includes the ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196, which is closed. The Michigan Department of Transportation says the ramp will be open when eastbound I-96 closes.

The closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street is scheduled through October 25. It will allow demolition of the old bridge that carries westbound I-196 over I-96 and the completion of two new bridges, one which will carry eastbound I-96 over westbound I-196 and one that will carry ramp traffic from eastbound I-96 directly to the East Beltline. (Watch video that shows the complete project)

As work continues on the I-96/I-196/East Beltline interchange, traffic on westbound I-96 will still be able to proceed west on I-196 in a single lane toward downtown Grand Rapids, with traffic shifted over onto the eastbound side of I-196 to allow reconstruction of I-196 east of the interchange.

(MDOT project page)

Map: Detour for closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.