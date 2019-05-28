Police: Ten fatalities in Michigan over Memorial Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. – Memorial Day Weekend 2019 was much safer on Michigan roads, according to Michigan State Police.

But, ten people still died in eight separate crashes around the state.

Police say that in comparison, 19 people died over the holiday weekend in 2018, which is measured from 6:00 p.m. Friday through midnight Monday night.

In the eight crashes that resulted in deaths, police say alcohol use was a known factor in just one of them. In five of the crashes, police were not able to discern if the victim’s were using seat belts or restraints. One crash involved a motorcycle fatality and one involved a pedestrian, who also died.