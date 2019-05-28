Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rep. Amash unleashes more criticism of AG Barr ahead of town hall meeting

Posted 1:09 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, May 28, 2019

Rep. Justin Amash in Belding, 7/31/17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) unleashed another series of tweets Tuesday afternoon about U.S. Attorney General William Barr, President Trump and the Robert Mueller investigation, ahead of a town hall meeting with constituents.

Amash is holding a town hall Tuesday night at Grand Rapids Christian High School’s DeVos Center for Arts & Worship at 5:30 p.m. It is his first meeting since tweeting that he believes that President Trump committed “impeachable offenses” and that Barr is misrepresenting and “helped further the president’s false narrative” about the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

In Tuesday’s approximately two dozen tweets, Amash goes after Barr, who Trump appointed Attorney General after Jeff Session’s removal. He says that Barr picks out parts of Mueller’s report to  support Trump’s “no collusion” claim, while ignoring other parts where he says Mueller points out instances of obstruction by the president.

Since making his stance, two candidates have entered the primary race against Amash in 2020. Amash has also lost the financial support of the DeVos family for his campaign.

Tuesday’s town hall is expected to run until 6:30 p.m. We’ll have live updates throughout the event on FOX 17 News and online.

