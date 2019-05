× Twisted Rooster closing Beltline location

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Twisted Rooster announced Tuesday night that it will be closing its Beltline location this summer.

The restaurant said it will be closing in June after nine years at the location.

A Facebook post says the restaurant will be replaced with a brunch concept by Meritage Hospitality Group. The menu will have recipes with ingredients built from scratch.

The post didn’t say when the new restaurant will be open for business.